'The Kashmir Files' movie gets tax-free status in Goa, Tripura

Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty starrer 'The Kashmir Files' was declared tax-free in Goa and Tripura on Monday. The states joined Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Haryana in declaring the film tax-free.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday appealed to the people to watch the movie directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

"The Kashmir Files movie made by Vivek Agnihotri depicts the heart-wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus. To support his movie and encourage the people of state to watch it, Tripura government has decided to make it tax-free in the state," Deb tweeted.

#TheKashmirFilesMovie made by @vivekagnihotri, depicts the heart wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus.



To support his movie and encourage the people of the state to watch it, #Tripura govt has decided to make it tax-free in #Tripura. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) March 14, 2022

In Goa, caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant backed the movie and said that it will be made tax free in the state. He added that the film will continue to be screened in Goa with maximum possible shows.

In the afternoon, Sawant watched the movie with his wife Sulakshana Sawant and Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade at the INOX multiplex in the state capital Panaji.

Talking to reporters after watching the film, Sawant condemned the incidents that took place in Kashmir in 1990, and blamed the then Congress government for "committing atrocities not only on Kashmiri Hindus, but all people of Kashmir."



About The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir insurgency of the 1990s. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film has been produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

This film stars actors like Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Chakraborty, Atul Srivastava, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

