'The Kerala Story 2' controversy: Kerala High Court vacates stay, film to release in theatres today evening

In a major legal victory for the filmmakers, the Kerala High Court has cleared the path for the release of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. A division bench of Justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan vacated the interim stay on the film’s screening.

With this, the movie is set to release in theatres from 7 pm on Saturday. Addressing the media following the court's interim order, producer and co-writer Vipul Shah emphasised that the film is an honest portrayal of specific events rather than an attack on the state.

“Neither our film, nor me, my crew members are against the state of Kerala, it's God’s own country. It’s a beautiful and wonderful (state), but if something wrong is happening over there, then I’m just bringing it out to people’s notice. Once you watch the film, you will see that we’ve not said anything negative about Kerala or the people of Kerala," Shah told reporters.

The sequel, directed by Kamakhya Narain Singh, follows the stories of three women from different states who face forced conversion after marriage. Shah clarified that the narrative focuses on criminal elements rather than the general population.

"Hence, the movie is titled ‘The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond’. We are not trying to defame or are showing Kerala and the people of Kerala in a negative light,” Shah told reporters here.

Despite the controversy and "propaganda" labels from political circles, Shah expressed confidence in the film's legal standing.

Regarding the High Court's decision, he stated: “I was not even present in the hearing... what I do understand is that our stand was convincing enough for the honourable judge to revoke the ban... They were convinced that what our side was saying was the legally correct side,” Shah said.

Shah also addressed criticism from filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, questioning his credibility: “I don’t want to make any personal comments on Anurag Kashyap. It is his opinion. My director had made a valid point about Anurag, who has made ‘The Girl in Yellow Boots’... So, can his opinions be taken seriously on a topic like this?"

With the first instalment earning over Rs 300 crore, the sequel—starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha—looks to replicate that box-office momentum.