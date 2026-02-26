'CBFC members didn't apply their minds': Kerala High Court pauses 'The Kerala Story 2' release

The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay on the release of the film The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond, observing that there appeared to be a lack of due application of mind by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) while granting clearance for the movie.

The order was passed by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas while hearing petitions challenging the certification of the film, which was slated for release on February 27. The court also noted that guidelines meant to ensure films do not disturb social harmony did not appear to have been properly followed by the certification body.

Petitioners had argued that the film misrepresents the state of Kerala and could potentially trigger communal disharmony. Taking note of these concerns, the court said it was necessary to intervene, even though courts are generally reluctant to interfere in film releases.

The High Court directed the CBFC to examine the revision petitions filed by the petitioners within two weeks and issue fresh orders. Until then, the release of the film will remain on hold.

The court observed that releasing the film while legal challenges were pending could render the petitions meaningless and that the concerns raised required serious consideration.

During earlier proceedings, the court had orally remarked that projecting the storyline as being inspired by true events while using the state's name in the title could create a misleading impression. It also expressed concern that such a portrayal might incite passions and disrupt communal harmony.

The bench noted that while it typically avoids stepping into matters related to film releases, it must act when the alleged content of a movie has the potential to cause social unrest.

The petitions were filed against the certification granted by the CBFC, with the petitioners seeking a re-evaluation of the film's clearance before it reaches theatres.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the court observed that the petitioners' concerns were "probably genuine". It also issued notices to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B), the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the film's producer.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers are set to approach a larger bench of the High Court against the single judge order that stayed the film's release. Racing against time, the team is seeking urgent relief to prevent further disruption to its theatrical release plans.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, the film The Kerala Story 2 depicts a narrative in which young Hindu women are allegedly targeted for interfaith marriages, only to be subjected to violence, disenfranchisement, and mandatory religious conversion.

(With inputs from PTI)