'The Kerala Story 2' row: Booked tickets being refunded, film not released, says petitioner's lawyer

Tickets booked on Friday for The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond are being refunded and the film has not been released, the lawyers for the petitioners who opposed the movie's screening said. Advocate Maitreyi Sachidananda Hegde, who represents one of the petitioners told PTI that she would not move a contempt plea against the film's producer as the movie has not been released and ticket sales were being refunded.

Previously, she told the Kerala High Court bench presided by Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas that ticket bookings for the film were going on despite the court's stay on its release. She also said that she will verify whether the film was being screened in theatres during the day and will file a contempt plea accordingly.

Later, Hegde said that on verification she found that "the film has not been released and the ticket amounts were being refunded". "So, I will not be moving a contempt petition," she said.

Audiences were left confused as tickets for The Kerala Story 2 continued to be sold online and some cinema chains have announced screenings even as after the Kerala High Court stayed the film’s release for 15 days on Thursday. The film was already mired in controversy over its depiction of forced conversions in Kerala, now awaits the outcome of a legal appeal filed by its producers.

Hours before its scheduled release, the High Court intervened, citing “manifest non-application of mind” by the CBFC in clearing the film. The court also expressed concern that the movie could incite communal disharmony or denigrate a community, making a release without higher scrutiny legally improper.

On Thursday night, the High Court agreed to hear the producers’ appeal, leaving a possibility, however uncertain, that the film may still be released soon.

Complicating matters, online ticketing platforms and some cinema chains appear confused or inconsistent about the stay. While major chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis have removed shows from platforms like BookMyShow and District, several screenings remain open.

In Mumbai, almost all Maxus Cinemas properties were selling tickets, totalling 21 theatres. In Delhi, 14 cinemas, including M2K, G3S, and MSX, listed Friday shows. This left audiences uncertain whether tickets are genuinely bookable.

Small chains, like Damodar Cinemas, have publicly stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the release is “currently on hold due to legal matters.” Yet, early Friday, M2K Cinemas posted that the film had released in theatres. This contradiction has prompted social media users to question whether the legal stay is being observed, or whether cinemas and audiences are out of sync.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story 2 stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha. The film’s immediate fate depends on the High Court’s appeal hearing.