The Odyssey box office: Christopher Nolan's epic adds ₹22 crore on day 2, taking total close to ₹40 crore

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey continued its strong run at the Indian box office on Saturday, registering a healthy 26.4% jump in collections on its second day in theatres. After opening to ₹17.40 crore nett on Friday, the film added an estimated ₹22 crore nett on Day 2, taking its total India nett collection to ₹39.40 crore and gross earnings to ₹47.03 crore, according to figures reported by box office tracking website Sacnilk.

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The mythological epic earned ₹22 crore nett across 8,791 shows on Saturday. The growth comes amid strong audience buzz, positive reviews and sustained demand for premium formats such as IMAX, where tickets have remained in high demand since release.

The film, which stars Matt Damon in the lead role with Tom Holland playing Telemachus, has managed to maintain momentum despite carrying an Adults Only (A) certificate. Released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, The Odyssey has seen its strongest performance in the original English version.

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On Day 2, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 54.4% across India. The English version contributed ₹17.75 crore nett to the day's total, while the Hindi-dubbed version brought in ₹2.35 crore.

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With two days of its theatrical run complete, The Odyssey appears firmly on course to cross the ₹50 crore nett mark in India over the weekend, further cementing its position among the year's biggest Hollywood releases in the country.

The film's success is not limited to India. According to Variety, The Odyssey earned $51 million on Friday from 3,919 theatres across North America. Worldwide, the film has collected an estimated $257.8 million, including $137.3 million from 73 international markets.

The numbers put the film on track to deliver Christopher Nolan's biggest global opening to date. It has already surpassed the worldwide opening weekends of The Dark Knight Rises ($249 million), The Dark Knight ($198 million) and Oppenheimer ($180 million).

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The film also features Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth.

The Odyssey was released in theatres on July 15.

What is The Odyssey about?

The Odyssey is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, widely regarded as one of the oldest and most influential works of literature. The story follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he embarks on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters mythical creatures, vengeful gods and a series of trials that delay his return for years, while his wife Penelope and son Telemachus struggle to protect their kingdom in his absence.