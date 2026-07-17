'The Odyssey' movie Twitter review: 'Christopher Nolan delivered beyond Oppenheimer,' say netizens

Christopher Nolan's latest directorial, The Odyssey, hit the theatres on Friday amid excitement among moviegoers and the filmmaker's fans in India alike. Soon after the curtains drew on the first day first shows (FDFS) of the film, moviegoers were quick to share their takes. The task of adapting a Greek epic poem written in the 3rd century BC into an engaging, edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience was herculean, to say the least. Whether Nolan nailed it or not, let's find out here

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What are the moviegoers saying?

A moviegoer wrote, "Director Christopher Nolan does it again and how. WONDER how this guy has been able to deliver every time, and this time, he has delivered beyond Oppenheimer (2023) and at par."

A second user said, "The Odyssey is another absolute win from Christopher Nolan and perhaps one of the greatest movies of the 21st century. It is everything a movie can and maybe should be, with mind-blowing visuals, Oscar-worthy acting, and very solid writing."

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A third user said, "I just finished #TheOdyssey and sorry for doubting Christopher Nolan! I went on a real journey. It was incredible, perfect casting and a mastery of practical effects that takes your breath away. The music was wild, and I even nearly bawled 2 3 times. A feast for the eyes and ears."

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"A master of the craft has done it again. #TheOdyssey is nothing short of a cinematic masterpiece. #ChristopherNolan once again proves why he is one of the greatest filmmakers of our time," another user wrote.

A fifth user commented, "#ChristopherNolan delivers a masterpiece. #MattDamon gives an award-worthy performance. Stunning visuals, epic scale, and emotional drama elevate every moment. A technical marvel. Despite a slightly long runtime, the film remains engaging throughout."

Yet another user said, "I watched The Odyssey, and all I can say is that this is the Christopher Nolan I've been waiting for since Interstellar. I'm totally BLOWN AWAY (sic)."

The Odyssey story, cast, release date

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The Christopher Nolan-helmed film is an adaptation of Homer's Greek epic poem, a tale that follows the Greek King of Ithaca, Odysseus, on his long and perilous journey, which involves his encounters with mythical beings, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens and the nymph Calypso.

Besides Matt Damon, the film features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and John Leguizamo in significant roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on July 17.