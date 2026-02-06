'The Raja Saab', 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', 'Queen of Chess': New OTT movies, series to watch this week

New OTT releases between 2 and 8 February provide a blend of content across major platforms, including Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5, and SonyLIV. Options range from Telugu entertainers and fantasy horrors to historical thrillers and documentaries, offering viewers a broad selection for the week.

'The Raja Saab' streams on JioHotstar, featuring Prabhas in a fantasy horror comedy. The story shows Raju searching for his missing grandfather in a mysterious mansion, mixing humour and suspense. The film’s team explains, “As revealed by the film’s team earlier, the story balances humour with spooky elements, as Raju uncovers family secrets and faces unexpected dangers.”

The documentary 'Queen of Chess' on Netflix follows Judit Polgár’s journey as the only woman to reach the world’s top 10 chess rankings. It features archival material and interviews, focusing on her rivalry with Garry Kasparov and her role in challenging gender stereotypes in chess.

'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' on JioHotstar brings comedic chaos, with Kapil Sharma reprising his role as Mohan Sharma. The character’s efforts to win over his girlfriend’s family spiral into a series of fake marriages, culminating in complications with the law. The makers note, “As the makers suggest, the humour escalates when the police step in, turning Mohan’s love life into a full-blown legal mess.”

'Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision' on Prime Video, narrated by Kate Winslet, showcases King Charles III’s environmental projects. The documentary compiles decades of footage to depict his commitment to conservation and the coexistence of progress and nature.

ZEE5’s 'Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz' is a coming-of-age story about Ghuppi, a teenager managing a stammer while dreaming of becoming a footballer, despite family expectations of following the tradition of Ragi singing.

'Jazz City' on SonyLIV is set during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, following Jimmy, a street-smart hustler entangled in espionage and resistance. The makers explain, “According to the makers, the underground jazz club in Kolkata is not just a setting but a symbol of resistance, with music quietly fuelling revolution.”

Among the week’s highlights, ZEE5 is set to stream 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' from 11 February in multiple languages after its theatrical success. “Now, as confirmed by ZEE5, the film will begin streaming from February 11 in multiple languages, bringing its festive family appeal to OTT audiences after a four-week theatrical window.”