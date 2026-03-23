The real life spy behind Dhurandhar's shadowy hero: Who was Ravindra Kaushik, 'Black Tiger'?

Espionage dramas like Dhurandhar bring undercover intelligence operations into popular focus, and attention has once again turned to real-life figures who operated in similar high-risk environments. Among them, Ravindra Kaushik, widely known as the "Black Tiger," remains one of India's most notable deep-cover agents.

Early recruitment and training

Born on April 11, 1952, in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Kaushik was recruited into the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in the early 1970s. His entry into intelligence work is believed to have been triggered by a performance at a national-level dramatic competition in Lucknow in 1973, where his acting skills and command over languages drew the attention of intelligence officials.

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Following his recruitment, he underwent nearly two years of intensive training in Delhi. As detailed by retired Major General and former RAW officer VK Singh in his book on India's external intelligence, Kaushik was trained in Islamic studies, linguistic nuances of Pakistani Urdu, and regional geography. This preparation was aimed at enabling him to convincingly assume a new identity, Nabi Ahmed Shakir, for a long-term covert mission.

Deep-cover operation in Pakistan

In 1975, at just 23, Kaushik crossed into Pakistan as a deep-cover agent, one of the most complex and high-risk roles in intelligence operations. He enrolled at Karachi University, completed a law degree, and gradually embedded himself within Pakistani society.

His infiltration reached a critical milestone when he joined the Pakistan Army, eventually rising to the rank of Major in the Military Accounts Department. Between 1979 and 1983, Kaushik is understood to have relayed key intelligence to India, including inputs on troop deployments and strategic installations, offering a significant advantage during a sensitive phase in bilateral relations.

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Exposure, imprisonment and legacy

The operation was compromised in 1983 after a communication link failed, leading to his arrest by Pakistani authorities. He was later sentenced to death by a military court, though the sentence was reduced to life imprisonment.

Kaushik spent nearly two decades in prison under difficult conditions, during which his health declined. He died in 2001 while still in custody.