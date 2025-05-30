'Thudarum' OTT release: Mohanlal-led thriller to hit THIS streaming platform after ₹231 crore box office haul. Check details here

Thudarum, the Malayalam crime thriller directed by Tharun and co-written by KR Sunil, is set to debut on the OTT platform JioHotstar on May 30. This move follows its successful stint in theaters, expanding its reach to a more diverse audience by being available in several languages, including Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

The film has raked in impressive figures at the box office, grossing over ₹231 crore worldwide, ranking it as the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film ever.

Notably, in Kerala, it has reached a historic milestone by grossing ₹100 crore, setting a new record as the highest-grossing film in the state's history. Mohanlal shared this achievement on Instagram, stating, "#Thudarum storms into the record books with its first 100 crore mark exclusively at the Kerala box office!"

Thudarum was Mohanlal's second big success at the box office after L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer. During its 21-day long run at the box office, L2: Empuraan made ₹105.25 crore in India and ₹265.5 crore globally.

Released on April 25, Thudarum opened to positive reviews and has been compared to Mohanlal's 2013 hit, Drishyam. The film's success is not only financial but also critical, with audiences and critics praising its engaging plot and strong performances.

Produced by M Renjith through Rejaputhra Visual Media, the film stars Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, and Maniyanpilla Raju in supporting roles. The storyline follows Shanmugham 'Benz', a taxi driver whose life takes a drastic turn when his car goes missing, pushing him into uncharted territory.