'Thunivu' vs 'Varisu' Twitter review: ‘Purely for fans of Ajith, Vijay,' say netizens on two big Pongal releases

As big Pongal releases – Thala Ajith’s Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu– hit theatres on Wednesday, moviegoers said on Twitter while these movies are good to watch, they are strictly meant for fans. While some users called out Thunivu for haphazard editing, others called out Varisu for being cringe in the name of family drama.

Commenting on Thunivu, a user wrote: “First half is purely for fans and AK’s energetic performance. Second half H Vintoth connects with the audience. Manju Warrier and P Samuthirakani both performances are superb, as well other supporting characters have done their roles.”

Another user, who goes by the username WalkMan_Ajith on Twitter said, “It’s a hattrick flop for H Vinoth!- AK fans (sic).”

It's a hattrick flop for H Vinoth ! - AK fans 🤣🤣🤣#DisasterThunivupic.twitter.com/B1q7cRW4O3 — Wαlk-Mαn Ajíth (@WalkMan_Ajith) January 11, 2023

YouTuber Anmol Jamwal tweeted, “H Vinoth’s direction is frustrating tho as sequences are sped up and even the elevation/introductions have no impact due to a lacklustre BGM and choopy editing.” He further said the movie takes a bizarre turn in the second half where haphazard direction editing becomes nauseating.

Film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala begged to differ as he gave Thunivu a four-star rating and said Ajith Kumar’s performance is a treat for his fans and Manju Warrier’s acting is also good. Bala tweeted, “Thunivu [4/5]: First half- Pure AK Sambhavam… Second half- Banks fraud exposure. AK Vera level Verithanam.. Fans Semma treat… Manju Warrier is good.. Money angle for neutral audience.. Songs super visuals and terrific action.. Go for it!”

Another user said that while the story is ordinary, the screenplay by H Vinoth and Thala Ajith’s screen presence is terrific. The user wrote, “Thunivu Ajith Kumar sizzles as dark devil. Ordinary story, but a brilliant screenplay by H Vinoth and terrific screen presence from AK. Can’t imagine any other actor who would fit the bill. A sureshot Pongal winner, with Hollywood style making.”

#Thunivu Ajith Kumar sizzles as Dark Devil. Ordinary story, but a brilliant screenplay by H Vinoth and terrific screen presence from AK. Can't imagine any other actor who would fit the bill. A sureshot Pongal winner, with hollywood style making. #ThunivuPongal #AK #ThunivuReview pic.twitter.com/fOKGydMEV8 — Ram K.S 🇮🇳 (@stellar_ram) January 11, 2023

Going ahead, fans backed Varisu for being a family entertainer whereas others found it to be too cringe. A user wrote, “Varisu ends with one complete family sentiment (sic). One best film on Vijay’s career as an actor. Thaman is the backbone of the film with his appreciable BGM and music. Vamshi Paidipally you won as a director. Rating-4/5.”

Another movie lover said the movie is a beautiful entertainer having mass moments. He wrote, “Varisu (4/5): Beautiful family entertainer with mass moments. Complete performer Vijay. Thaman songs and BGM too good. Treat for fans and family. BLOCKBUSTER.”

Ramesh Bala gave the movie a 3.25 out of 5 star rating and said it is a one man show and works mainly due to Thalapathy Vijay. Bala tweeted, “Varisu [3.25/5]: One Man Show.. Works mainly due to Thalapathy Vijay’s charisma and screen presence.. Has all the ingredients of a family entertainer.. Will work with family audience and Thalapathy fans.”

Another user wrote, “I think both Varisu and Thunivu are just average movies.” Another movie goer said that Varisu is strictly meant for boomers.

Thunivu plot, cast, IMDb rating

The latest H Vinoth directorial focuses on a mastermind and his team forms a plan and commits bank heists across Chennai but their motives continue to be a mystery. Thunivu has an IMDb rating of 8.0/10 so far. The film features Thala Ajith, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Pavani Reddy and Bagavathi Perumal in pivotal roles.

Varisu story, actors, IMDb rating

The film, which clashed with Thunivu on Pongal, focuses on Vijay Rajendran, a happy go-lucky man whose life changes when his foster father dies. Varisu has an IMDb rating of 7.7/10 so far. It features Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu in significant roles.

