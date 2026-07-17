To avoid clash with Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', son Jason Sanjay's directorial debut 'Sigma' pushed to August

Tamil superstar Vijay’s younger son, Jason Sanjay, is set to make his debut as his directorial venture Sigma prepares for release. Sigma, initially slated for July 31, will now be pushed to August to avoid clashing with Jana Nayagan’s launch, NDTV reported.

The development comes days before Vijay’s much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan opens worldwide on July 24. “Discussions are ongoing about Jason making an acting debut, and GKM Tamil Kumaran is likely to produce the film under his own banner,” a source told the news outlet.

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About Sigma

Sigma, produced by Lyca Productions and reportedly now to be produced under GKM Tamil Kumaran’s banner, is described as a high-octane heist entertainer with comedy and a treasure-hunt core. The film stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead and features Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Pandit, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Magalakshmi, Sheela Rajkumar, Kamalesh, and Kiran Konda. It was shot across Tamil Nadu and Thailand, with music by S Thaman and cinematography by Krishnan Vasan.

Praise for Jason Sanjay

Cinematographer Krishnan Vasan said in an interview, "There is crazy hype around Sigma, and that is something that I've never experienced. But there is no pressure because Jason Sanjay is a sorted guy. Although he comes from a film family, he took the effort to study filmmaking.

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The communication was on point, and it wasn't like I was working with a first-timer. "Sundeep Kishan also lauded Jason’s work ethic. In an interview with Variety, he said Jason reminded him of his father, Vijay, and called him ‘extremely hardworking.’

"He and his team have been working on this project for a very long time. They did the pre-production as well as the edit work extensively. One can learn a lot about patience from him, which I was really blown away by. “For a 25-year-old to be that patient, calm, and clear about what he wanted while directing was amazing,” Sundeep told Variety.

Jason on the film

In a statement to the media, Jason Sanjay said Sigma “celebrates the spirit of a lone wolf—a ‘sigma’ who chooses his own path, unbound by societal expectations. The story blends treasure-hunt thrills, heist sequences, and comedy into a high-energy cinematic experience.”