Top OTT releases from Feb 24-28: 'Bridgerton' S4 Part 2, 'Ikkis', 'Paradise' among movies, series releasing this week

The final week of February is stacked with fresh OTT drops across Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar, offering everything from romance and war dramas to thrillers and fantasy finales. Here's a curated list of 10 titles that deserve a spot on your watchlist right now.

The Bluff

Advertisement

Related Articles

Release date: February 25, 2026

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Headlined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Temuera Morrison, The Bluff is a sweeping action-drama set in the 19th-century Caribbean. Chopra plays a former pirate whose violent past resurfaces when her family is threatened, forcing her back into a world she tried to leave behind. The film blends emotional depth with large-scale action, positioning itself as one of the week's biggest premieres.

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

Release date: February 26, 2026

Streaming platform: Netflix

With Luke Thompson leading the narrative as Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha playing Sophie Baek, alongside returning favourites like Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie, the second half of the season deepens its central romance. As societal expectations and hidden truths collide, the period drama continues its mix of passion, scandal and Regency-era spectacle.

Advertisement

Ikkis

Release date: February 26, 2026

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Backed by a strong ensemble cast like Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat, 'Ikkis' is a war drama inspired by real events. The story follows a young soldier's journey through the harsh realities of combat, highlighting themes of bravery, sacrifice and the emotional weight of service.

Accused

Release date: February 27, 2026

Streaming platform: Netflix

Featuring a strong ensemble including Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, 'Accused' unfolds as a courtroom anthology exploring how a single allegation can dismantle reputations and relationships. Each episode examines moral complexity and the emotional toll of public scrutiny, making it a tense character-driven watch.

One Battle After Another

Release date: February 28, 2026

Streaming platform: JioHotstar

Led by Leonardo DiCaprio, this intense drama follows a rebellious figure navigating paranoia and political tension while trying to safeguard his family. With a layered narrative that combines personal stakes and ideological conflict, the film delivers a gripping character study wrapped in suspense.

Advertisement

Paradise (Season 2)

Release date: February 23, 2026

Streaming platform: JioHotstar

Sterling K. Brown returns with the ensemble cast in the second season of this political sci-fi thriller. Set in a fractured world shaped by power struggles and hidden agendas, the new season raises the stakes as survival and truth become increasingly intertwined.

The Gray House

Release date: February 24, 2026

Streaming platform: Netflix

With a talented ensemble Amethyst Davis, Daisy Head and Ben Vereen, at its core, 'The Gray House' centres on a mysterious property tied to long-buried secrets. As characters become entangled in its unsettling history, the show builds psychological tension and slow-burn suspense.

BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai

Release date: February 26, 2026

Streaming platform: Netflix

Featuring voice performances by Nobunaga Shimazaki and Akio Otsuka, this latest chapter in the 'Baki' universe intensifies its martial-arts saga. The anime introduces a formidable samurai challenger, pushing its fighters into brutal clashes driven by pride, legacy and sheer strength.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - Finale

Release date: February 27, 2026

Streaming platform: JioHotstar

Starring Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, the fantasy drama concludes its season with a pivotal conflict that could shift political alliances. The finale promises high-stakes drama rooted in loyalty, ambition and destiny.

Advertisement

Agents of Mystery (Season 2)

Release date: February 25, 2026

Streaming platform: Netflix

Returning with a fresh celebrity lineup, the Korean reality-mystery series combines logic, teamwork and time-bound challenges. As participants attempt to solve puzzling cases with supernatural undertones, the new season amplifies both suspense and entertainment value.