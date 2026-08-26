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‘Toxic’ movie review on X: Yash wins praise, but netizens slam ‘rushed editing’, 'weak writing'

‘Toxic’ movie review on X: Yash wins praise, but netizens slam ‘rushed editing’, 'weak writing'

Toxic review on X: While expectations for Toxic were sky-high due to Yash’s massive popularity and the film’s striking promotional material, early social media reactions suggest the movie is proving to be a mixed bag for viewers

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 11:01 AM IST
‘Toxic’ movie review on X: Yash wins praise, but netizens slam ‘rushed editing’, 'weak writing'Yash's Toxic twitter review

Yash’s much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally arrived in theatres, and the first reactions from audiences on X are pouring in. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the gangster action drama marks Yash’s return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

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While expectations for Toxic were sky-high due to Yash’s massive popularity and the film’s striking promotional material, early social media reactions suggest the movie is proving to be a mixed bag for viewers.

READ THIS: Shah Rukh Khan, Yash, Ranveer Singh: After ₹1,000 crore hits, these superstars are ready with even bigger movies

'Toxic' review on X

One user wrote, " #Toxic REVIEW  PAINFUL WATCH! #Toxic is visually rich but completely let down by weak writing and dull execution. The screenplay lacks clarity, characters fail to connect, and the ZERO-impact BGM adds nothing. Yash’s screen presence and a few moments, especially the pre-climax, are the only positives. The final 25 minutes are painfully dragged. A MASSIVE disappointment! Rating: 2/5 "

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Second user wrote, "First half of #TOXIC was straight up torture. Feels like watching a 90-minute trailer; editing is completely off, zero emotional connection, and scene after scene just drags on. My friends literally walked out. Pure pain."

DON'T MISS: 'Haiwaan' trailer Twitter review: 'The whole vibe looks so chilling,' say netizens on Akshay-Saif's 'Oppam' remake

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A third user wrote, " #Toxic Review: Three Hours of Toxic Torture!

BINGED RATING: 1.5/5  By the time #TOXIC ends, if you manage to sit through the entire three-hour runtime, you will not only feel bad for #Yash but also question why you gave this film three hours of your life. It also makes you think about all those hyped pre-release speeches from Yash, director Geetu Mohandas and the entire team. Either they were completely clueless about the final product, or the film leaves you wondering if you are the clueless one. "

Another user wrote, "#Toxic First Half:
A stark contrast to KGF... Toxic is strictly prohibited for kids but can be highly enjoyable for adults. The rushed editing sometimes limits emotional connection.... though Kiara Advani's entry brings much-needed pauses and depth. Yash is terrific, balancing menace, intensity and humour effortlessly. Nayanthara is mature and powerful."

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A fifth user wrote, "TOXIC What a cinematic experience! Yash absolutely owns the screen with his attitude and screen presence. The visuals, action, and vibe are next level. Pure mass cinema!"

ALSO READ: ‘Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar is nothing’: Akshaye Khanna wows fans as Shukracharya in 'Mahakali'

The overall early verdict appears to be mixed. Yash’s performance, action sequences and visuals are emerging as the film’s biggest strengths, while the screenplay, editing and emotional connect remain divisive.

For Yash fans looking for a larger-than-life theatrical spectacle, Toxic appears to offer plenty to cheer about. But audiences expecting a tightly written gangster drama may find themselves divided over the film’s storytelling choices.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 26, 2026 11:01 AM IST
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