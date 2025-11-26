Trailer of Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay's final film, may release on December 31: Reports

Anticipation is rising among fans of Thalapathy Vijay as reports suggest the trailer for his final film, Jana Nayagan, could be released on 31 December. While these dates have been widely circulated online, there has been no official announcement from the filmmakers. The film is scheduled for its theatrical debut on 9 January 2026, aligning with the Pongal and Sankranti festivals.

Media sources also indicate that digital rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, though specific streaming dates have yet to be confirmed.

Jana Nayagan is positioned as a major release for the actor, with his team reportedly making extensive efforts to celebrate his career. The absence of official confirmation regarding the release of the second single and trailer has led to increased speculation, as fans closely monitor updates across various platforms.

According to media reports, the team is considering releasing the trailer shortly before the New Year. These reports have added to the excitement but remain unverified in the absence of statements from the producers or Vijay's representatives.

The online community has also pointed to the possible release of the film’s second single on either 5 or 6 December, ahead of a planned audio launch. This move is expected to set the tone for the promotional campaign, though, like the trailer date, it has not been officially confirmed.

A grand audio launch concert is being organised in Malaysia on 27 December as a tribute to Vijay’s career. The event, named Thalapathy Thiruvizha, is expected to include performances from artists such as Vijay Yesudas, Tippu, Yogi B, Haricharan, Anuradha Sriram, and Andrea Jeremiah, who will perform songs spanning Vijay’s filmography.

Jana Nayagan is described as a political action drama directed by H Vinoth, with a cast featuring Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani. Some reports have mentioned possible science fiction elements, though these details remain unverified.

The promotional campaign began with the release of the first single, 'Thalapathy Kacheri,' composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The track is a celebratory number that pays tribute to Vijay’s body of work.