Trailer of Ranveer Singh-led 'Dhurandhar 2' to drop today at 11:01 am. Here's what you need to know

The much-anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. But before that, the much-awaited trailer of the film is set to drop today.

Previously, Ranveer Singh announced that the trailer would drop on March 7 at 11:01 AM via X, sparking massive excitement among fans.

Earlier, the February teaser disappointed viewers by reusing visuals from the first film’s epilogue. Fans are now eagerly awaiting fresh scenes from the film, and the trailer will be launched online without a physical event.

The first film, Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, quickly became a cultural sensation. Director Aditya Dhar masterfully disguised a spy saga set in Karachi’s Lyari as a gritty gangster drama, captivating audiences with its layered narrative.

The ensemble cast elevated the film. Akshaye Khanna delivered a riveting performance, Sanjay Dutt added cop swagger, and R Madhavan anchored the story morally. Arjun Rampal played the nemesis, while Ranveer Singh carried the emotional weight, marking a career turnaround.

Dhurandhar collected Rs 838.5 crore domestically and Rs 1,305.35 crore worldwide. Shashwat Sachdev’s soundtrack added to its popularity. Despite bans in parts of the Middle East, the film was widely pirated in Pakistan and Dubai, with fans even flying to India to watch it in theatres.

When Dhurandhar landed on Netflix at the end of January, it was instantly the talk of the internet. The Ranveer Singh spy thriller shot to No. 1 on Netflix India within a day, showing that the hype from its record-breaking theatrical run had spilt straight onto streaming.

Pre-release tracking shows strong demand in North America. Sacnilk reports 14,399 tickets sold across 472 locations for the premiere night, with Day 1 bookings crossing $330K—outpacing the first film’s entire US opening day gross. Premiere sales alone have reached $70K, signaling high anticipation.

With the trailer set to release today, fans are bracing for new action-packed visuals, preparing the stage for another potential blockbuster from the Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar universe.