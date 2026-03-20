'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' box office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan's film earns ₹ 31.50 crore amid clash with Dhurandhar 2

Pawan Kalyan's much-anticipated Telugu action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh opened to a steady response at the box office, with a net collection of about Rs 31.50 crore on its first day, according to early estimates. The film has now grossed Rs 37.17 crore.

Opening day performance

The film, which hit theatres on March 19 during the festive occasion of Ugadi, benefited from strong fan turnout in the Telugu-speaking regions. Released across approximately 4,500 shows nationwide, the film secured wide visibility on opening day. However, its overall performance has been described as moderate when compared to the expectations typically associated with a Pawan Kalyan release, especially given the scale and pre-release hype.

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Day 1 trend and collections

Trade data suggests that the film saw a gradual pickup through the day, with collections crossing Rs 18 crore by evening shows before closing at Rs 31.50 crore.

Initial reactions to the film have been mixed. While fans have responded positively to the mass elements and Pawan Kalyan's screen presence, sections of the audience and critics have pointed to concerns around the screenplay and pacing, leading to a divided word of mouth.

Competition from Dhurandhar 2

Despite the decent start, the film faced strong competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, which released on the same day and captured a significant share of screens in key markets. The clash is believed to have impacted occupancy, particularly outside core Telugu regions and in overseas territories.

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Advance booking trends

Pre-release booking trends had already indicated a slightly restrained opening. Although the film recorded substantial ticket sales in advance, the numbers were seen as lower than expected for a star-led big-budget release.

The film also reportedly encountered piracy issues shortly after release, which could affect its box office performance in the coming days if not contained.

OTT and digital rights

On the digital front, streaming rights for Ustaad Bhagat Singh have reportedly been acquired by Netflix for its post-release, while satellite rights have been picked up by Zee Telugu. An official streaming date is yet to be announced.

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film marks Pawan Kalyan's return to a mass-action role and reunites him with the director after several years. The cast includes Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna and Ashutosh Rana in key roles, with the film blending commercial action with political undertones.