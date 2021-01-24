Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to get married today; friends, family attend mehendi, sangeet functions

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are set to tie the knot today on January 24 at The Mansion House in Alibaug. Only 50 people are part of the wedding ceremony due to COVID-19 pandemic. Mehendi function and sangeet night was held yesterday, which was the second day of their wedding festivities.

An image featuring Varun Dhawan along with his friends and family members has also made it to social media. The Badlapur actor looked debonair in a golden traditional outfit in the first image from his wedding venue.

Celebrity mehendi designer Veena Nagda was also spotted along with her team members outside the venue ahead of the ceremony. For Varun and Natasha's sangeet at Alibaug's The Mansion House, DJ Bosco played music. The whole area was cordoned off to ensure that no one could gain access.

Among the first ones to reach Alibaug were fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Badrinath ki Dulhania director and Varun Dhawan's close friend Shashank Khaitan, model Zoa Morani. Reports have also suggested that filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Salman Khan are also likely to attend Dhawan's wedding.

In an attempt to maintain privacy, the Dhawans have instructed the staff at The Mansion House to avoid using their cell phones. A source close to the family told Times of India, "Varun has always been warm and friendly with his fans and members of the press. However, David Dhawan has asked for their family's privacy, so their own staff of people working at the venue has been asked to avoid using cellphones."

