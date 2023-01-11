‘Very special accomplishment’, says PM Modi on 'RRR' song’s Golden Globes victory 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan and the team of RRR after they won the Golden Globes Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu. Prime Minister Modi called it a very special accomplishment and tweeted, “A very special accomplishment! Compliments to MM Keeravani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the entire team of RRR. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.”

A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra tweeted scenes from inside a movie theatre and thanked team RRR for showing what India’s global brand should look like. Mahindra tweeted, “Dance and the world dances with you. Thank you RRR, and thank you Naatu Naatu for winning at the Golden Globes and showing us what India’s global brand should be: A country that can make people sing and dance together. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

Dance and the world dances with you. Thank you #RRR, thank you #NaatuNaatu for winning at the #GoldenGlobes and showing us what India’s global brand should be: A country that can make people sing & dance together. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4GihzD1k3b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2023

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan called Naatu Naatu’s victory at the Golden Globes “a most well-deserving achievement”. He further wrote in Telugu that the RRR team has made India proud with this achievement. Bachchan tweeted, “t 4524- Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award.. A most well deserving achievement!! Congratulations on this achievement RRR, you have made India proud.”

T 4524 - Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award .. a most well deserving achievement !!



ఈ విజయానికి అభినందనలు

RRR, మీరు భారతదేశం గర్వపడేలా చేసారు

Ī vijayāniki abhinandanalu RRR, mīru bhāratadēśaṁ garvapaḍēlā cēsāru

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏#RRR #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sB0Kc9zuqt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 11, 2023

RRR’s Naatu Naatu was shot in Ukraine over a period of 20 days. It took 43 retakes before the final cut of the song was approved, choreographer Prem Rakshith told AajTak. Rakshith said that not only rehearsals but also the shooting of the song was completed within these 20 days.

Rakshith further said that he was pressured to not make the superstars– Ram Charan and Jr NTR– look less than each other and had to show both of them as having equal energy. He said, “Believe me, we kept on improvising in this song till the last moment of the shoot. Rajamouli sir wanted more fun moments, so we used to re-shoot it. My ordeal continued till the last moment of the song.”

At the 80th Golden Globes, Naatu Naatu won in the Best Original Song category. It was pitted against songs like Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand, Taylor Swift’s Carolina, Rihanna’s Lift Me Up and Ciao Papa.

