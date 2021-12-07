Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to get married at this resort in Rajasthan; here’s all you need to know

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on December 9. The much talked about wedding will take place at the Six Senses Fort resort located in Sawai Madhopur’s Barwara in Rajasthan. The fort was built in the 14th century and was originally owned by a Rajasthani royal family. This fort has been rebuilt to make a 48-suite resort focused on wellness experience.

The resort has three restaurants that serve traditional Indian and continental cuisines made using local ingredients. It also houses a spa and fitness centre which is spread in an area of 30,000 square feet. Rooms are available for a cost of Rs 75,000 to Rs 5 lakh per night in this resort.

VICKAT WEDDING GUEST LIST

The couple’s wedding guest list includes people like Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur among others. Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal will also attend the wedding with the Bunty aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari Wagh.

RULES FOR GUESTS AT VICKY KAUSHAL, KATRINA KAIF'S WEDDING

They have quite a lot of rules for the guests attending their wedding. Some of these rules are: no photography, no disclosure of wedding attendance, no sharing pictures on social media, no sharing location on social media, no reels or videos to be made at the wedding venue, no contact with the outside world until you leave the wedding venue and all photos to be shared only after approval from the wedding planners.

WHERE WILL THE GUESTS STAY?

Guests, however, will stay in luxurious tents whose price range begins from Rs 70,000 per night. VicKat’s wedding planners have booked 8-10 tents for VVIP guests, as per an IndiaToday.in report. Code and guest names are known to the wedding planners only and hotel staff has been given the number. Check out date from the hotel for the guest is December 10.

OTHER CELEBRITY COUPLES WHO GOT MARRIED IN RAJASTHAN

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are not the only celebrity couple to get married from Rajasthan. 7 Khoon Maaf actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple had two wedding ceremonies – a traditional Hindu wedding and a Christian ceremony.

Other celebrity couples like Katy Perry and Russell Brand, Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar, Madonna and Guy Ritchie and Vikram Chatwal have also had a fairytale wedding in Rajasthan.

Also read: Alia Bhatt's Mohey ad gets thumbs down from netizens over 'anti-Hindu propaganda'

Also read: ‘Indian platforms can be up with biggest, best in the world’: Katrina Kaif congratulates Falguni Nayar on Nykaa IPO