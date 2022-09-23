‘Vikram Vedha’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, ‘Jamtara S2’, other top releases in September-end

Here's great news for movie lovers. This week has been an eventful for movie lovers with theatrical releases like Chup: Revenge of the Artist releasing in theatres near you on Friday on the occasion of National Cinema Day. Those who have plans to stay at home this weekend and binge-and-watch content on OTT platforms, we have you covered as well. For those who love to watch sports dramas, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Crime thriller enthusiasts can binge on Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 on Netflix and also Karm Yuddh on Disney+Hotstar from September 30. Cinephiles wanting to go through the annals of history can watch the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan: I in theatres from September 30. Cinelovers wanting to watch a commercial action flick can also go for the Hritik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha.

List of movies, series releasing in September-end

Series, movies releasing in September (Graphic: Pragati Srivastava)

Vikram Vedha (Theatres)

Remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, Vikram Vedha focuses on an honest police officer Vikram who is out to get gangster Vedha. Vikram’s perception of good and bad starts to undergo a change when Vedha surrenders and narrates stories to him. The film features Hritik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in lead roles. The film will be released in theatres on September 30.

Ponniyin Selvan: I (Theatres)

The Mani Ratnam-directorial is centred on the early days of Arulmozhivarman, who goes on to become the famous Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola I. Based on the Tamil novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy, the film will be made in two parts.

Ponniyin Selvan’s cast roster includes Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vikram Prabhu. This film will clash with Saif Ali Khan and Hritik Roshan-starrer Vikram Vedha in theatres on September 30.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist (Theatres)

The R Balki-directed Chup: Revenge of the Artist marks Sunny Deol’s comeback into the world of cinema. The film focuses on a lonely movie director Suresh who meets Shanti and casts her as a heroine in his film. Due to circumstances, Shanti becomes a superstar and Suresh is no longer a part of the industry’s top clique. Apart from Sunny Deol, the film features Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Rajeev Ravindranath in pivotal roles. It has been released on September 23 in theatres on the occasion of National Cinema Day.

Liger (Disney +Hotstar)

The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer is centred around a kickboxer with a stutter who goes on to become a famous MMA fighter, Besides Deverakonda, the Puri Jagannadh-directorial stars Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Vishnu Reddy in significant roles. The film also marked Ananya Pandey’s debut into Tollywood and Deverakonda’s foray into Bollywood.

Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 (Netflix)

Season two of the popular Netflix series looks at a group of small town young men who run a phishing operation unless a corrupt politician wants them to become a part of his scheme and a cop wants to fight this menace. The series features Amit Sial, Sparsh Shrivastava, Monika Panwar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Anshuman Pushkar in lead roles.

Babli Bouncer (Disney+ Hotstar)

Featuring Tamannna Bhatia in the lead, this film is centred on the life and struggles of a female bouncer Babli. It also explores the various aspects of this profession, dominated by men. Besides Tamanna Bhatia, the film features Saurabh Shukla, Sahil Vaid, Abhishek Bajaj and Supriya Shukla in important roles.

Hush Hush (Amazon Prime Video)

Written by Shikhaa Sharma and directed by Tanuja Chandra, the series focuses on a set of women whose picture perfect lives start to unravel after a sudden event brings secrets from their past to the fore. The series also marks the comeback of Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. Besides Chawla and Jhulka, the series features Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna in important roles.

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Academy (Netflix)

The Japanese film focuses on the Elric brothers who must face an unworldly, nationwide threat as their journey comes to an end. It features Ryosuke Yamada, Tsubasa Honda and Dean Fujioka in lead roles.

Karm Yuddh (Disney+ Hotstar)

Created by Ravi Adhikari, the series centres on ambitious members of a Bengali industrialist family– Yash Roy’s elder son Bhisham Roy, younger daughter-in-law Indrani Roy and his illegitimate son Guru Shastri and the clash between them to get the reins of the family business. The series features Satish Kaushik, Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anjana Sukhani and Tara-Alisha Berry in pivotal roles.

Blonde (Netflix)

The Andrew Dominik film, to be available on Netflix from September 28, focuses on the life and challenges of the Hollywood legend before her stardom, rise to fame and romantic relationships. The film features Ana De Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Garret Dillahunt and Evan Williams in lead roles.

