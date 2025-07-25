'War 2' trailer review: 'Straight-up legendary,' say netizens on Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's upcoming film

The trailer for 'War 2', one of 2025's highly anticipated films, has been released, showcasing Hrithik Roshan in an intense role as Kabir.

Hrithik Roshan shared the trailer on social media, stating, "It will not be easy to take sides in this War." The trailer promises a blend of action, drama, and romance, with Hrithik's character engaging in conflicts with Jr. NTR and others.

In the trailer, Hrithik's portrayal of Kabir includes high-impact dialogues and nostalgia, as he pays tribute to a character from the 2019 film 'War'. The film promises extravagant action scenes, adding to the excitement.

The trailer received mixed reactions from social media users, with some being excited for Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR coming together. Others, however, found the trailer to be predictable.

"The screen couldn’t handle this much firepower! Two giants, one war...cinema history in the making (sic)," a user said.

"DYNAMIC is an understatement...This is straight-up LEGENDARY! Hrithik style meets Jr NTR rage (sic)," a second user commented.

"Doesn’t look like a big budget film , the visuals are not a treat like how Siddarth Anand would showcase Overall it’s still a disappointing trailer Hoping for a better film but I should expect less War 2 may recover its budget but I don’t expect it to be a big hit like pathaan." another user wrote.

"Very predictable trailer looks like a fan made from previous Spy universe movies. Hope this movie recover its budget," a fourth user wrote.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it's the sixth instalment in the Spy Universe. The film focuses on Kabir Dhaliwal, a secret agent, who is accused of betraying his nation and his former batchmate takes on the responsibility of finding him.

War 2 features Hrithik Roshan alongside Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, and Ashutosh Rana. It marks Hrithik's first collaboration with director Ayan Mukerji and actors Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani. The film will be released globally on 14th August 2025.