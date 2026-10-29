WATCH: Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran’s wedding reception on Nov 21; invitation card goes viral

The invitation has drawn attention for its elegant design, featuring an ivory-and-powder-blue colour scheme, intricate decorative patterns, embossed stationery and a vintage-style crest seal. Designed by Ranjani Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man, the invitation reflects a Baroque-inspired aesthetic, giving it the appearance of a carefully crafted keepsake.

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Sharing a glimpse of the invitation on social media, the designer expressed her excitement about creating the invites for the couple, describing the experience as a wholesome one.

PM Modi, Vijay among prominent invitees

The guest list has added to the buzz surrounding the celebrations, with several political leaders reportedly receiving invitations. Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, personally invited prominent personalities.

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The Maran family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him to the reception. Anirudh’s parents, actor Ravi Raghavendra and Lakshmi Ravichander, were also present during the meeting.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was among the other prominent leaders invited, with Anirudh accompanying the Maran family during their meeting. Former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy have also reportedly received invitations.

According to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office, the Chennai reception is scheduled for November 21.

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Several film personalities, including Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Sivakarthikeyan, Ajith Kumar, Nelson Dilipkumar and Allu Arjun, have also been mentioned among the reported invitees.

Wedding in Greece? Here is what reports say

While the reception will be held in Chennai, reports suggest that the couple may host their wedding ceremony in Greece on November 10 and 11. However, the reported destination wedding dates and arrangements have not been officially confirmed by the couple.

Anirudh is among the prominent music composers in Indian cinema, known for soundtracks across Tamil and Telugu films. Kavya Maran, daughter of Kalanithi Maran, is associated with Sun TV Network and Sunrisers Hyderabad, making her a familiar face among cricket fans.