Watch! Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff requests UP CM Yogi Adityanath to lower popcorn prices in theatres

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently visited Mumbai where he met Bollywood celebrities including Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Kailash Kher, and Sonu Nigam.



Adityanath held a meeting with all of them and extended subsidies to filmmakers to come and shoot their films in the state of UP. While Suniel Shetty asked the CM to help stop the Boycott Bollywood trend, Jackie Shroff was seen welcoming the chief minister in his signature style and urged him to reduce popcorn prices at cinema halls.



In a viral video, Jackie Shroff can be seen standing up from his seat to welcome CM Yogi Adityanath. He says, “Welcome to Mumbai, Kabhi bhi ghar ka khana chaiye toh hukum karna, Mil jayega (If you ever want home-cooked food, just let me know and I will send it).”



“Please reduce the price of the popcorn sir. In the theatre, they charge Rs 500 for popcorn. We are making films, but what is the use if no one comes to watch the film?”, Jackie added.



Jackie Shroff shared a picture of him with UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Twitter. “It was nice to meet @myogiadityanath Ji today along with @SubhashGhai1 ji and my friends @SunielVShetty and @rahulmittra13 and learn about the UP film policy and film city. My best wishes!," he wrote in the caption.



Singer Kailash Kher also shared a few pictures of him and Sonu Nigam meeting the CM. In the caption he wrote, “After the recording, I and SonuNigam Ji met the worthy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh @myogiadityanath @myogioffice and eminent personalities of the film industry. The topic of discussion was that maximum number of people should come and film their art in Uttar Pradesh.”



During his visit, Adityanath also met filmmakers Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Madhur Bhandarkar, Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Manmohan Shetty, Om Raut, Rajkumar Santoshi, Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, and Rajpal Yadav.

