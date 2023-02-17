WATCH: Deepika Padukone flies economy class, fans hail ‘down to Earth’ actor

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who starred in the latest blockbuster Pathaan, was spotted flying economy class, and naturally the internet can't get over it. Short films distributor and producer Six Sigma Films shared the 10-second-long video on its official Twitter handle.

In this video, Padukone can be seen sporting a bright orange jacket with a cap and shades. While she was making her way to the front, a fan greeted the actor but she did not pay any heed to it. While sharing the video, Six Sigma Films wrote, “Fan captures Deepika Padukone travelling in economy class. Do you think more stars should travel economy?”

After the video went viral on Twitter, users said that Padukone is a down-to-Earth person for choosing to travel on an economy-class flight. A user tweeted, “She is a very down-to-Earth and a zero-attitude person.”

Another user wrote, “Why not? It’s their choice, how they should travel or live. Once Ranveer Singh was flying in the same flight I was in Chennai-Mumbai. Sitting just behind me.”

She is a very down to earth and a Zero Attitude person. — Meraj (@Mrno1n) February 16, 2023 Why not? It's their choice, how they should travel or live🤗 Once Ranveer Singh was flying in the same flight I was in Chennai Mumbai.Sitting just behind me — SATIRA S MENDON (@Satire16S) February 16, 2023

Choreographer Varun Gurunath, who was also on the flight, shared his experience of meeting the actor. Gurunath shared his and his mother’s selfie with Padukone on Instagram and wrote, “What an ending to a family trip. Many of you have been asking about this so here it goes. My mom went ‘that’s someone !’ And I said yeah that someone is Deepika Padukone! ”

He then said Padukone struck up a conversation with them and asked them if they had a comfortable journey. Gurunath stated, “I congratulated her on Pathaan and she said ‘that’s so sweet, thank you.’ We said safe travels and she said ‘You as well, and it was nice to meet you.’ ”

The choreographer said towards the end of his post, “Super friendly and extremely nice even with a quick interaction. Despite a 16-hour-long journey, she was so willing to meet with her fans. Exactly what you would imagine Queen Dee to be.”

Deepika Padukone was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the Yash Raj Films-backed spy thriller Pathaan. Pathaan is the first Hindi film to cross Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office.

Also read: 'Die Hard' actor Bruce Willis' 'condition has progressed' to dementia, says family

Also watch: Prafull Billore of MBA Chai Wala buys Mercedes SUV worth over Rs 88 lakh: Check details here

Also watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan Enters Rs 500-Crore Club in India