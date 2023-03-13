Watch: Deepika Padukone gets emotional as RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song at Oscars 2023

Oscars 2023: It was indeed an emotional moment for Indians as SS Rajamouli's RRR song Naatu Naatu won in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars 2023. Actress Deepika Padukone, who was also present at the 95th Academy Awards as a presenter, was also overwhelmed when MM Keeravani took on the stage and accepted the award.

A clip of the actress is going viral on social media where the actress can be seen in tears while sitting in the audience and extending her support to the RRR team.

deepika when naatu naatu won the oscar 🥺 pic.twitter.com/IuT5tgouhE — Tara (@sarphiriiiii) March 13, 2023

The actress had earlier introduced the team of Naatu Naatu and RRR on stage, and said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world, and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar."

"Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu," she added giving the stage to singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

The Oscar winning song, which was performed live at the 95th Academy Awards, received a standing ovation from the audience.

Other songs nominated in the Best Original Song category were ‘Applause’ (Tell It like a Woman), ‘Hold My Hand’ (Top Gun: Maverick), ‘Lift Me Up’ (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and ‘This Is A Life’ (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

After registering a historic win at the Oscars 2023, the official account of RRR tweeted, "We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND!"

Apart from Naatu Naatu, India's The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Short Film category at the Academy Awards. The Elephant Whisperers won against Haulout, The Martha Mitchell Effect, Stranger at a Gate, and How Do You Measure a Year?

