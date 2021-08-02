‘We don’t deserve a media trial’: Shilpa Shetty issues statement after Kundra’s arrest

Actress Shilpa Shetty who kept silent after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in connection with a pornography filming case, issued a statement on Monday. She said that she is a law-abiding citizen who has been a hardworking professional for the last 29 years and urged the media to stop its ‘media trial’. Shetty said that she will not comment on the case as it is subjudice and that she has full faith in the Mumbai Police and the Indian judiciary.

Shetty said that the past few days have been very challenging on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations and a lot of aspersions were cast on her, she said in the statement. She said that she and her family has faced a lot of questions and trolling.

“My stand… I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf,” she said. She added that the family is taking recourse to all the available legal remedies.

The actress said, “But, till then I humbly request you -- especially as a mother -- to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”

She urged the media to respect hers and her family’s right to privacy. “We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course,” said Shilpa Shetty.

Shetty’s statement comes after she filed a suit against alleged defamatory articles published against her and family after the arrest of her husband on July 19. In an interim application, she sought for media to be restrained from allegedly publishing any incorrect, false, malicious and defamatory content. The Bombay High Court, however, noted that passing a blanket gag order on the media against reporting anything against her shall have a chilling effect on the freedom of press.

Also read: Shilpa Shetty wept, shouted at husband Raj Kundra while police searched the couple's residence

Also read: Raj Kundra made erotic films, not pornographic content: Shilpa Shetty