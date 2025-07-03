'We have the choice to boycott Border 2,' say netizens after Diljit Dosanjh shares BTS video from set

Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh has dismissed rumours of being replaced in the upcoming war drama 'Border 2' amid the controversy surrounding his film 'Sardaar Ji 3'. He shared a video from the sets showing him shooting a dance sequence.

In the video, Diljit is seen walking out of his vanity van in a formal suit bearing a badge and the army's logo before entering the set to prepare for the shoot. The recent video confirms that he remains part of the film, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens were quick to share their disappointment with the producers on X (formerly Twitter). Some users even sought a complete boycott of the film since Dosanjh was very much a part of the cast despite his controversial collaboration with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

A user said: "We have the choice to boycott Border 2 when it releases and I will exercise that boycott for myself and my family. 4 tickets won't matter to the producer but it matters to me."

"Diljit Dosanjh is seen shooting for Border 2. Why not boycott him? He needs to be boycotted in film, song, video and any other form. In fact, he needs to be kicked out from India," a netizen wrote.

"Shame on JP Dutta and other producers of Border 2 movie for retaining Diljit Dosanjh. Diljit has no remorse for working with Pakistani actress after Hania Aamir mocked Operation Sindoor and Indian Armed Forces. Now, we would see him in a patriotic movie," a social media user commented.

"Why would we see him if we don't go and watch this movie. Boycott. Let them release and make it flop. Public can do anything. Choose the motherland over anything and anyone," said another netizen.

"If he is still in the Border movie, the movie is going to fail," a user wrote.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President BN Tiwari said that Bhushan Kumar requested him to allow Diljit to shoot. The federation has now revoked its earlier order, and the actor will be part of 'Border 2'.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashok Pandit told India Today that he will never cast Diljit Dosanjh in future films and has issued a letter to the federation. He added that non-cooperation against Diljit will continue for future projects.

Speaking on Diljit's involvement in 'Border 2', he said there are no Pakistani actors in the film and it is based on security forces, which was the reason for the federation's consideration of the case.

Earlier reports suggested that Diljit had been replaced in 'Border 2' due to the controversy over 'Sardaar Ji 3', which faced backlash for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. A source close to the film told India Today that since 'Border 2' focuses on the Indian Army, the makers felt Diljit would not be suitable for the role. FWICE had earlier released strong statements demanding that the producers of 'Border 2' not work with Diljit.

The war drama, a sequel to the 1997 hit film 'Border', is scheduled for release on Republic Day weekend, January 23, 2026.