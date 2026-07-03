'We seek everyone's blessings': Aamir Khan to marry longtime partner Gauri Spratt on THIS date

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has officially confirmed that he will marry his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt, on July 5, putting an end to weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship. The actor revealed that the wedding will be a private ceremony attended only by close family members and friends.

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Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Aamir said, "I am getting married on July 5, and the wedding will take place at home with close family and friends. We seek everyone's blessings and hope that we remain happy forever."

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The actor's statement comes after multiple reports suggested that the couple had opted for a low-key celebration instead of a lavish Bollywood wedding. According to Khan, the ceremony will be held at Aamir's Bandra residence, with no grand reception planned.

Earlier, Aamir had also shared that he and Gauri wanted to keep the wedding "very basic" with only their families and a handful of close friends in attendance.

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"It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic," the actor had said.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On his marriage plans, actor Aamir Khan says, "I am getting married on July 5, and the wedding will take place at home with close family and friends. We seek everyone's blessings and hope that we remain happy forever..." (02.07) pic.twitter.com/GXhBqEaDcH — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026

The wedding will mark Aamir Khan's third marriage. The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, and later to filmmaker Kiran Rao. Despite ending their marriage in 2021, Aamir and Kiran have maintained a peaceful relationship and continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

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Aamir publicly introduced Gauri Spratt as his partner during his 60th birthday celebrations last year, after revealing that the two had been in a relationship for over a year. Since then, the couple has largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight.

The actor confirmed the wedding plans while interacting with the paparazzi at a film event in Mumbai, where he requested everyone's blessings for the couple. Fellow actor Vicky Kaushal also congratulated Aamir after the announcement, saying he was happy for the couple.