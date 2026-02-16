Wedding buzz: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to tie a knot this month on Feb 26

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly set to get married on February 26. While the exact venue for the ceremony has not been disclosed, reports indicate the couple may opt for a destination wedding in Udaipur. A reception is expected to follow in Hyderabad on March 3.

A reception invite that has surfaced in the media references their journey together and their wish to celebrate the milestone with people who have been part of their lives. The invite, sent on behalf of Deverakonda, mentions details of the reception and notes that the event will begin at 7 pm.

Reception invite message circulates

The message in the invite reads:

"I am writing to share some special news and to invite you to be a part of a huge moment in our lives.

With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony.

As we begin this new chapter celebrating and creating memories around our union it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.

We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception.

We look forward to celebrating together (sic)."

The invite highlights the couple's intention to keep the wedding ceremony private while hosting a larger gathering for friends, colleagues and well-wishers soon after.

How Vijay and Rashmika's bond evolved

Rashmika and Vijay's relationship has been the subject of speculation for years, with reports suggesting the two got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad in October last year. Though they never formally confirmed the engagement, they also avoided dismissing it during public appearances that followed.

At the success celebration of Rashmika's film The Girlfriend, Vijay was seen by her side, cheering and supporting her. A video from the event that went viral showed him kissing her hand, further fuelling buzz around their bond.

Their association began on the sets of the Telugu film Geetha Govindam (2018), which emerged as a major hit and made them one of the most loved on-screen pairs in South cinema.

Audiences widely praised their chemistry. They later teamed up again for Dear Comrade (2019), strengthening their professional partnership and intensifying speculation about their off-screen relationship.