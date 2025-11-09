‘We’re aesthetically sorry’: Dharma Productions apologise for raising Bollywood romance standards

Bollywood’s romance blueprint has been unapologetically glossy, dramatic, and sometimes downright magical — and Dharma Productions knows it. On Friday, the studio behind some of the most iconic love stories in Indian cinema issued a playful apology to its fans, acknowledging the emotional rollercoaster its films have delivered over the years.

In a tongue-in-cheek post shared across social media, Karan Johar’s film banner claimed it was “taking accountability” for everything its movies have inspired — from tearful heartbreaks and midnight ex-texts to setting sky-high expectations for love and friendship. The note read like a love letter to its own cinematic legacy, mixing humor with nostalgia in a way only Dharma can.

Among the most memorable confessions: the studio said it was “sorry” for convincing audiences that pianos could be played mid-air — a cheeky nod to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where Shah Rukh Khan serenades Kajol with an invisible instrument. Fans were also reminded of the iconic “Pyaar dosti hai” line, which prompted many to question the boundaries between friendship and love.

Dharma went on to take responsibility for teaching men to “cry gracefully in sherwanis” and for convincing viewers that a perfect outfit could somehow solve life’s problems. The note concluded with a signature Johar-style flourish: “We’re aesthetically sorry. So yes, we’re sorry… but let’s be honest, you wouldn’t have it any other way.”

As expected, fans responded with enthusiasm, nostalgia, and a fair bit of filmi drama. One social media user commented, “Of course, we don’t want it any other way. We also want all couples to marry in a Karan Johar-style wedding inspired by your movies. Mahi Ve!” Another wrote, “This was needed this Friday. Thank you for raising my standards since 1998.”

Not all responses were purely sentimental. Some fans acknowledged the difference between past magic and present content. “Yes, you DID. But that was the past. The present is so disappointing! We liked the past,” one user wrote.

Still, many viewers took a moment to appreciate Dharma Productions’ influence on how generations view love and romance. “Thank you for raising my standards, and knowing what I truly deserve. Thank you for raising the standards of a generation and more generations to come. We need that. Never settle when you can have EPIC!”

The post, which quickly racked up thousands of likes and shares, demonstrates that even 25 years after the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dharma Productions still understands its audience — sentimental yet self-aware, emotional yet playful, and always unapologetically filmi. In an age of remakes and sequels, the studio’s ability to connect with fans in such a heartfelt, humorous way shows that Bollywood’s grand romance — complete with mid-air pianos, dramatic confessions, and unforgettable friendship lines — is here to stay.