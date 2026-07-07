'What started as a dream...': Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles

Shah Rukh Khan has added another milestone to the Knight Riders brand with the unveiling of a new cricket stadium in Los Angeles. Developed by the Knight Riders Group in partnership with Major League Cricket (MLC), the venue in Pomona will be the home ground of the Los Angeles Knight Riders and is expected to strengthen cricket's presence in the United States.

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Calling it the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream, Shah Rukh said the stadium has been created not just for cricket but also as a place where families and fans can come together to make memories.

Shah Rukh took to social media to announce the opening of the stadium and wrote:

"What started as a dream… turns into reality today. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA. A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families… and memories that last forever. Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through this journey @JayShah220988, & @ICC and Sanjog Gupta for being so supportive. This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the home of @lakriders."

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A boost for cricket in the US

According to reports, the stadium is expected to play an important role in expanding cricket's footprint in the United States, particularly with the sport set to return at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Apart from hosting Major League Cricket matches, the venue is also expected to be one of the key stadiums for the Olympic cricket competition.

Celebrities react

The announcement drew reactions from several celebrities.

Director Farah Khan commented, "Only you could do this."

Actor Shilpa Shetty reacted with clap emojis.

Grammy-nominated American rapper, singer and songwriter Raja Kumari also shared her excitement, writing, "This is right next to my hometown of Claremont CA. Cant wait to see you in Cali @iamsrk ❤️."

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Knight Riders' global expansion

The new stadium marks another step in Shah Rukh Khan's long association with cricket. Since the launch of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in 2008, he has remained deeply involved in growing the Knight Riders brand beyond the Indian Premier League.

Shah Rukh co-owns the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders alongside Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta and has played a key role in building the Knight Riders into a globally recognised cricket franchise.

On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the action thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026, and is expected to present the actor in a new avatar.

The film also stars his daughter Suhana Khan in a key role alongside Deepika Padukone, making it one of the most-awaited releases of the year.