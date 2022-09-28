What would you do with Rs 1,000 cr? Here's what Salman Khan says he would do

Superstar Salman Khan trashed reports that he has charged a whopping fee of Rs 1,000 crore for hosting the upcoming season of popular reality show Bigg Boss. The actor, last seen opposite Aayush Sharma in Antim: The Final Truth, said he would stop working the day he got this amount. Khan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, “If I get this amount I will not work in my life…. Those Rs 1,000 crore, I was rumoured to be getting this year, I was about to return the money I never got in the first place. So, Colors will be in complete profit.”

Talking about his woes with the law, Khan jokingly noted that he would use this money to pay his lawyers, while also added that his salary figure has been “exaggerated.” He further noted, “There is income tax… The ED also notices that and they come. They know the truth.”

He then went ahead and mentioned that the upcoming Bigg Boss season will be different than the previous ones as Bigg Boss is also a part of the game this time around. Khan mentioned, “In the beginning when ‘Bigg Boss’ had started, people were playing the real game, (they would) show their personality. Then people saw this game and started playing a false game. They think we don’t see anything but we can see everything.”

Khan also talked about times when he does not want to be a part of the show anymore. He said, “There are times when I get irritated and I tell the channel that I don’t want to host the show. But they don’t have a choice so they come back to me. They would never come to replace me. There are a lot of people who have replaced me.”

Bigg Boss 16 will start airing from October 16. The reality show’s first contestant is Abdu Rozik, a singer and performer from Tazakhistan known for his song Oho Dili Zor. Others likely to participate in the show include Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakre.

