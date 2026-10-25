Who is Rithvik Jyothi Raj? Rajinikanth’s 'grandson' in Jailer 2 is just 13 and runs a coding company

The group eventually created a website that offers products and online courses. The venture is still in its early stage, and Rithvik clarified that the team has not yet earned money from it.

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What he knows beyond acting

Rithvik said he knows Python, one of the most widely used programming languages, and is also interested in robotics, music and writing. The company has five members and the group builds websites.

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Despite his early interest in technology and entrepreneurship, Rithvik’s creative ambitions remain strong. He has expressed a desire to become a comic-book writer and hopes to take on more significant roles in children’s cinema while improving his storytelling skills.

The 13-year-old is drawing attention not only for sharing screen space with Rajinikanth but also for turning a moment of boredom into a hands-on lesson in coding, teamwork and entrepreneurship.

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Rithvik Jyothi Raj is a child actor and digital content creator from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He first gained attention through online videos in which he played multiple characters before moving into films across South Indian industries.

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His screen credits include O2, Sardar and Lucky Baskhar. However, he became widely recognised after appearing as Rajinikanth’s grandson in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s 2023 film Jailer, and later reprised the role in Jailer 2.