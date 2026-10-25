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Who is Rithvik Jyothi Raj? Rajinikanth’s 'grandson' in Jailer 2 is just 13 and runs a coding company

Who is Rithvik Jyothi Raj? Rajinikanth’s 'grandson' in Jailer 2 is just 13 and runs a coding company

Rithvik said he knows Python, one of the most widely used programming languages, and is also interested in robotics, music and writing. The company has five members and the group builds websites. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 25, 2026 12:00 PM IST
Who is Rithvik Jyothi Raj? Rajinikanth’s 'grandson' in Jailer 2 is just 13 and runs a coding companyRithvik Jothi Raj plays Rajinikanth's grandson in Jailer 2.

At just 13, Rithvik Jyothi Raj is already balancing a film career with an early entrepreneurial experiment. Best known for playing Rajinikanth’s grandson in Jailer and its sequel Jailer 2, the young actor has revealed that he runs a software venture with his friends, according to an Indian Express report based on his recent interview.

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In a recent interview, Rithvik said the idea for the company emerged casually during video calls with friends. “We were just bored during video calls, so we thought, Why not create a website? That’s how it started. We know a little bit of coding, so we decided to give it a try,” he said.

The group eventually created a website that offers products and online courses. The venture is still in its early stage, and Rithvik clarified that the team has not yet earned money from it.

MUST READ: Sanju Samson’s ultimate Rajini fan moment: Cricketer books whole theatre for Jailer 2

What he knows beyond acting

Rithvik said he knows Python, one of the most widely used programming languages, and is also interested in robotics, music and writing. The company has five members and the group builds websites.

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Despite his early interest in technology and entrepreneurship, Rithvik’s creative ambitions remain strong. He has expressed a desire to become a comic-book writer and hopes to take on more significant roles in children’s cinema while improving his storytelling skills.

The 13-year-old is drawing attention not only for sharing screen space with Rajinikanth but also for turning a moment of boredom into a hands-on lesson in coding, teamwork and entrepreneurship.

DON'T MISS: 'Jailer 2' box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth's film nears ₹350 crore in India; tops 'Hanuman Ansh', 'Border 2'

Rithvik Jyothi Raj is a child actor and digital content creator from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He first gained attention through online videos in which he played multiple characters before moving into films across South Indian industries.

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His screen credits include O2, Sardar and Lucky Baskhar. However, he became widely recognised after appearing as Rajinikanth’s grandson in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s 2023 film Jailer, and later reprised the role in Jailer 2.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 25, 2026 12:00 PM IST
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