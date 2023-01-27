'Whose love over whose hate,' asks Kangana Ranaut over box office success of 'Pathaan'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and other actors from the Hindi film industry said that the love of India has triumphed over hate and petty politics as Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan became a big hit within just two days of its release. Ranaut added that she agreed with those claiming Pathaan’s impressive box office run as a triumph of love over hate, but also added a small caveat: one has to also question who is buying these tickets.

She said in her tweet: “All those who are claiming Pathaan is a triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, who is buying tickets and making it a success?”

Ranaut further said Pathaan “shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is the spirit of India beyond hate and judgments that make it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies….”

She said towards the end that only the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ will prevail in India despite Pathaan becoming a big hit with both Shah Rukh Khan fans and moviegoers alike. Ranaut said: “But all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai … only Jai Shri Ram will echo here.”

Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathan sirf ek film ho sakti hai … goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram …🚩

Jai Shri Ram — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

This, however, is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut has commented about Pathaan. During the wrap-up party of her upcoming movie Emergency, Ranaut told reporters that the film is doing very well and everyone is trying to bring Hindi cinema back into the business.

Ranaut said: “Pathaan is doing very well. I feel films like this should do well, and we’re all trying to do what we can to bring Hindi cinema back to business in our own little ways.”

She was not the only one. Hrithik Roshan and filmmaker Karan Johar also weighed in on the issue. Roshan, who was last seen opposite Saif Ali Khan in Vikram Vedha, said that the film has a tight screenplay and amazing music. Roshan tweeted: “What a trip. Incredible vision, some never-seen-before visuals, tight screenplay, amazing music, surprises, and twists all the way through. Sid, you have done it again, Adi your courage astounds me. Congrats Shah Rukh, Deepika, John, and the entire team.”

What a trip. Incredible vision , some never seen before visuals, tight screenplay, amazing music, surprises and twists all the way thru. Sid you have done it again, Adi your courage astounds me. Congrats Shahrukh, Deepika, John n the entire team. #pathaan 👊 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 26, 2023

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar also talked about the film at length in a recent Instagram post. Johar said that the film is just the biggest blockbuster due to the charm, charisma, superstardom, and desirability of Shah Rukh Khan and the performance of John Abraham as the antagonist. Johar also gave plaudits to Siddharth Anand for his direction.

The director further wrote in his post: “You may have been slandered and ‘boycotted’ but no one can deny that when you come into your own way no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to all!!!!! (no spoiler but the best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN). I stood up and clapped !!!!!”

Pathaan is centred around a RAW field agent who is on a mission to save India from a group of mercenaries. The film has a 7/10 rating on IMDb and an audience score of 81 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in central roles.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan box office run sparks meme fest on Twitter

Also read: Pathaan box office collection day 2: SRK, Deepika Padukone film collects Rs 235 cr worldwide