Why is Amitabh Bachchan greeting fans from behind bulletproof glass at Jalsa? Here's the reason

Videos shared online showed the actor acknowledging hundreds of fans gathered behind barricades outside Jalsa. He was seen in a red jacket and cap, raising his hand to the crowd as they cheered and attempted to catch a glimpse of him.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is seen greeting fans from behind a protective bulletproof glass screen. https://t.co/4gyZ8oZqVs — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026

Heavy security was deployed around the residence, with Mumbai Police personnel visible near the premises. Bachchan’s son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, accompanied him and was seen closely monitoring the arrangements as the crowd gathered.

The additional protection follows reports of a threatening email received in October that allegedly named Jalsa as a potential target. The message reportedly also referred to the Mumbai mayor’s office and the venue of Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Mumbai concert.

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Threats put Bollywood on alert

The move comes amid broader concern in the film industry after a recent shooting incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. The threatening email concerning Bachchan’s residence was sent following that incident, prompting increased security around the Bachchan household.

Bachchan had already met fans under enhanced security on October 25, but Sunday marked the first time he was seen greeting them from behind bulletproof glass.

Fans respond with support

Despite the unusual setup, fans continued to assemble outside Jalsa, with many praising the actor for keeping his weekly commitment. Several videos from the interaction circulated widely on social media, showing Bachchan waving from the enclosure while security personnel maintained a visible presence.

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Neither Bachchan nor his family has publicly commented on the security arrangement. The actor’s continued appearance, however, signalled that the Sunday fan greeting — a ritual closely associated with his public life — will go on, even under stricter protection.

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Videos of Amitabh Bachchan greeting fans from behind the bulletproof enclosure quickly went viral, drawing widespread support along with concern over the unusual security arrangement.

Many users praised the decision, with one commenter writing, “Our prayers are with you sir, don’t worry at all,” while another called it “a very good decision.” Others expressed affection for the actor, with one user saying, “The whole country loves Amit ji; security is not even needed,” While some also appreciated Abhishek Bachchan for staying close to his father throughout the interaction.