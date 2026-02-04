Will Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' directly release on OTT after Mardaani 3, War 2 debacle? What we know so far

The future of Yash Raj Films' (YRF) spy universe is uncertain after a series of box office disappointments. Both War 2 and Mardaani 3 failed to meet expectations, leading to changes in the studio's plans.

After War 2's poor performance, hopes were pinned on Mardaani 3 with Rani Mukerji, but it also underperformed.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This has shifted focus to Alpha, a planned film intended to expand the spy universe.

Aditya Chopra had hoped that the female-hero genre would get a boost with Mardaani, so that Alpha could be projected as Alia’s shero film, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle. Alpha is reportedly a suspended project at Yash Raj Films after Mardaani 3's unimpressive box office performancde and War 2 becoming a flop.

The report suggests Alpha's production is on hold as the studio reassesses its approach to female-led spy films. Alpha may also go straight to OTT, despite Alia's opposition.

The possibility of a direct-to-digital release has sparked online discussion.

A user wrote: "Youtube pe daal do na!"

A second user said: "The real reason is Dhurandhar exposed the shit quality of YRF's spy universe and if Alpha gets a big release, it will be trolled even more than the OTT release."

Advertisement

A third user chimed in, "Netflix pe kal bohot saare kachre dump hue hain ek aur sahi (sic)."

A fourth user wrote, "If YRF can release a mega Disaster movie like The great Indian family which earned only 5cr in lifetime I am sure they will release Alpha too on theatres."

"I doubt they will dump it on OTT. I would be really shocked if they did despite the YRF universe not doing good with last 2 films and Dhurandhar's popularity," another user commented.

Yet another user wrote, "No ott will buy this for huge deal. Aisa nahi hoga I feel"

Meanwhile, no official statement has been made by YRF about Alpha or the future of the spy franchise.