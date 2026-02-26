Will 'Dhurandhar 2' focus on Ranveer Singh's origin story as Jaskirat Singh Rangi? What we know so far

Ranveer Singh’s and Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar didn’t just hit theaters it stormed them. Crossing the ₹200‑crore mark in record time, the film reaffirmed Ranveer’s blockbuster status and left audiences craving more. But the next chapter, Dhurandhar 2, promises something deeper a look into the life of the man behind the legend.

In Part 1, we met Hamza Ali Mazari a ruthless, enigmatic spy navigating the dangerous underworld. The film was high on action, tension, and jaw-dropping sequences, but it left fans wondering: Who was Hamza before all the espionage and violence? Supporting performances by Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt elevated the story, giving weight and texture to an already gripping universe.

Dhurandhar 2 won’t just continue the story it will rewind it. This time, the focus is on Jaskirat Singh, the man who eventually becomes Hamza Ali Mazari. Expect emotional depth alongside the action, as the film explores the sacrifices, challenges, and defining moments that shaped him into India’s ultimate weapon. Fans finally get the answers to the questions Part 1 left hanging.

Director Aditya Dhar didn’t rush into this. Reports suggest he spent nearly a decade researching the story, striving for realism in every sequence. In a move reminiscent of Baahubali and KGF, both parts were filmed back-to-back a decision born from Dhar’s long-standing vision and confidence in the story.

To make the espionage world authentic, the production recreated Pakistani locales in Bangkok, with every detail from streets to landscapes meticulously designed. The sets were crafted to make the audience feel like they were right in the middle of the action, giving the spy thriller a grounded, lived-in feel.

Dhurandhar, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller, was a rage at the box office during its 11-week-long run. At the domestic box office, the film made a total of ₹838.5 crore in terms of its net collections.

Dhurandhar made a total of ₹1,303.35 crore at the worldwide ticket counters.

Audiences can look forward to a story that’s bigger, more emotional, and richer in character than ever before when Dhurandhar 2 hits theatres on March 19, 2026.