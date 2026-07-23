Will Netflix's $587 million Ben Affleck AI deal change what you watch? Here's what's next

Netflix has acquired InterPositive, the AI film-technology company co-founded by actor-director Ben Affleck, for $587 million, according to a regulatory filing published this week. The filing states the deal closed in March and transfers InterPositive’s technology and team into Netflix’s in-house production operations. Ben Affleck will join Netflix as a senior advisor, the company confirmed.

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Studio Tools, Not Studio Replacements

Netflix said the platform is “investing in creator-led innovation that keeps filmmakers at the centre of the process.” “We believe new tools should expand creative freedom, not constrain it or replace the work of writers, directors, actors, and crews,” Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria said in a March statement announcing the merger.

Affleck, who launched InterPositive in 2022 after observing early AI experimentation in film, emphasised the company’s human-centred approach. Affleck said, "Filming a proprietary dataset on a controlled soundstage with all the familiarities of a full production” to build a workflow that captures what happens on a set. He also recognised that it’s the human judgement that makes storytelling powerful.

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How the Technology Will Be Used

Netflix plans to integrate InterPositive’s AI model as an in-house post-production engine to streamline visual effects and editorial workflows. A statement from Netflix noted the platform already used generative AI across roughly 300 titles this year, citing Variety. The company described InterPositive’s first model as one that understands visual logic and editorial consistency while preserving cinematic rules.

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Industry Reaction and Next Steps

The deal shows that streaming services are using their own AI tools more to cut costs and speed up production while attracting big-name talent. Netflix’s filing and blog post say InterPositive’s team will join Netflix Studios, and Affleck will help with creative and technical work.