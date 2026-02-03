Will Sai Pallavi replace Deepika Padukone as SUM-80 in 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel? What the makers said

Speculation around the sequel to director Nag Ashwin’s science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD has resurfaced, with fresh buzz suggesting a possible casting change for a key character.

While the film’s makers have largely remained tight-lipped about developments on the sequel starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, reports have emerged claiming that Sai Pallavi may step into the role previously played by Deepika Padukone.

A representative associated with the project has clarified the situation, stating that no casting decision has been finalised yet. According to the insider, the makers are exploring Sai Pallavi as a potential choice for the role of SUM-80 following Deepika’s exit, as they believe she could be well suited to the character.

However, they dismissed reports suggesting that Sai has already been finalised or that filming is set to resume soon, stressing that all such claims remain speculative until an official announcement is made.

Deepika Padukone’s departure from the Kalki 2898 AD sequel had been confirmed earlier by the film’s producers, Vyjayanthi Movies. The actor exited the project in September 2025, shortly after she also stepped away from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

Reports at the time suggested that Deepika had filmed for around 20 days on the sequel before negotiations over a revised remuneration failed to reach an agreement.

In the first film, Deepika played SUM-80, also known as Sumati a pregnant test subject of Project K and the prophesied mother of Kalki. The character is central to the narrative, escaping from the control of Kamal Haasan’s antagonist Supreme Yaskin and eventually coming under the protection of Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama. In the Telugu version of the film, the role was dubbed by Sobhita Dhulipala.

Kalki 2898 AD, released in June 2024, emerged as a major box-office success, grossing over ₹1,042 crore worldwide. The film concluded with Prabhas’ character Bhairava escaping alongside the pregnant SUM-80, even as Ashwatthama realises Bhairava’s connection to his past.

The ending also set the stage for a direct continuation, with Supreme Yaskin vowing to pursue Sumati himself after gaining enhanced powers.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is set to appear next in director Atlee’s upcoming project AA22XA6, co-starring Allu Arjun. Sai Pallavi, meanwhile, is gearing up for Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, where she plays Goddess Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The epic is slated for a Diwali 2026 theatrical release.

As of now, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have not issued an official statement regarding casting for the sequel, and any confirmation on Sai Pallavi’s involvement is awaited.