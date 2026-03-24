Will there be third part of 'Dhurandhar'? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra sets record straight

Speculation around a possible third instalment in the Dhurandhar franchise has been gaining momentum following the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has now addressed the rumours, stating that there are currently no plans for a third film.

Responding to the buzz in a recent interview, Chhabra dismissed the claims, saying there is no development of that sort underway at the moment.

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Speaking to Zoom, he said, "Aisa kuch nahi hone wala. Bohot sare rumours hai (Nothing of the sort is going to happen. There are a lot of rumours)." He added that if there were any official updates, he would share them on X.

Rumours sparked by a viral clip

Rumours gained traction after a clip circulated on social media, claiming to reveal an end-credit teaser for Dhurandhar Part 3: The Mayhem, along with a tentative release timeline. The video led many viewers to believe that the next instalment had already been announced.

Speculation was further fuelled by director Aditya Dhar's earlier message urging audiences to stay back until the end of the credits. The note led to assumptions that a major reveal was hidden in the closing sequence.

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Internet bol raha hai 14 June 2026…

Par sach abhi bhi suspense me hai 👀🔥#Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 3 pic.twitter.com/QSkGni016f — Rajesh Kumar (@rajeshg_kumar) March 21, 2026

No confirmation in end credits

Despite the viral claims, the end credits of Dhurandhar: The Revenge do not include any official announcement regarding a third part. Instead, the film concludes by leaving certain narrative threads unresolved, which may have contributed to the ongoing speculation.

Chhabra's clarification effectively puts an end to the current round of rumours, at least until an official confirmation is made by the makers.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a high-scale action thriller that continues the franchise's espionage-driven storyline. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

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The sequel expands on themes of intelligence operations, cross-border conflict and national security, with a narrative that blends action with political undertones. Since its release, the film has generated strong box office traction and audience interest, further intensifying curiosity about the future of the series.