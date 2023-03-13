‘World dancing to this song’: Chiranjeevi, Chandrababu Naidu on Naatu Naatu’s historic Oscars victory

Soon after Naatu Naatu from Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR won the Oscars for Best Original Song, Twitter users were excited and said the world danced to this song. Wishes poured in from every corner as netizens celebrated the big win. From Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu to Chiranjeevi, Twitter was abuzz with wishes for Naatu Naatu.

Ram Charan’s father and megastar Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in the film Waltair Veerayya, said that the Oscars would have been a dream for Indians had it not been for SS Rajamouli’s conviction.

The veteran actor tweeted, “Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for one man’s vision, courage and conviction SS Rajamouli! A billion Indian hearts filled with pride and gratitude! Kudos to every member of the brilliant team of RRR.”

#Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for One Man’s vision, courage & conviction @ssrajamouli ! 🫡🫡👏👏



A Billion 🇮🇳 Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude ! Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of @RRRMovie@DVVmovies

#Oscars95 March 13, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Naatu Naatu’s Oscars win is a massive moment for the recognition for Indian cinema while congratulating the entire RRR team. Singh said, “Hugely popular song Naatu Naatu winning the Oscar Awards in the Best Original Song category is a massive moment of recognition for Indian cinema on global stage. Congratulations to composer MM Keeravani, director SS Rajamouli and the entire RRR team for this huge achievement.”

Hugely popular song ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning the Oscar Awards in the ‘Best Original Song’ category is a massive moment of recognition for Indian cinema on global stage. Congratulations to composer MM Keeravani, director SS Rajamouli & the entire RRR team for this huge achievement. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 13, 2023

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also shared a clip from the Oscars and wrote, “The Oscars is dancing to the tunes of India. We are proud of RRR.”

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared a clip from the Oscars event and wrote, "Global glory for RRR (sic). And the Oscar goes to... Naatu Naatu."

Global glory for RRR🇮🇳



And the Oscar goes to… #NaatuNaatu 👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/zO17HpjtEO — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 13, 2023

Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated MM Keeravaani, lyricist Chandrabose, director SS Rajamouli and the crew of RRR on their unprecedented win. He tweeted, “Congratulations to composer Keeravaani garu, lyricist Chandrabose, ace director Rajamouli garu, and the crew of RRR movie for making history by winning the prestigious Oscar award for the Best Original Song for the popular number Naatu Naatu.”

Congratulations to composer Keeravani garu, lyricist Chandra Bose, ace director Rajamouli garu, & the crew of #RRR movie for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for the popular number, #NaatuNaatu . pic.twitter.com/qbId8Th2NW — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) March 13, 2023

Telugu Desam Party president and Jr NTR’s relative N Chandrababu Naidu said this is the finest moment for Indian cinema and that Telugu achieving this no mean feat makes it all the more special. Naidu tweeted, “Naatu Naatu has sealed its place in history by winning the Academy Award for the Best Original Song at the Oscars. This is probably the finest moment for Indian cinema and Telugus achieving it is even more special.”

‘Naatu Naatu’ has sealed its place in history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the #Oscars. This is probably the finest moment for Indian Cinema and Telugus achieving it is even more special.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/BAKVLsPVxf — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 13, 2023

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh tweeted, "Wow! This is a proud moment for India! Naatu Naatu has finally met all expectations to achieve glory at the Oscars by winning the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category."

Wow! This is a proud and historic moment for India! #NaatuNaatu has finally met all expectations to achieve glory at the #Oscars by winning the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/yFawF3fX3q — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) March 13, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the RRR team and tweeted in Hindi, “It is a proud moment for the Indian film industry as well as for the entire nation. Congratulations to the entire team of RRR film for winning the Oscar Award for your wonderful song.”

भारतीय फ़िल्म जगत के साथ पूरे देश के लिए ये गर्व का पल है। अपने शानदार गाने के लिए ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड जीतने पर RRR फ़िल्म की पूरी टीम को बधाई। https://t.co/DgSaWbYChh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 13, 2023

Ex-cricketer VVS Laxman also congratulated team RRR for making history by winning the prestigious Oscar. Laxman tweeted, "One of the finest moments for Indian cinema. Congratulations to Keeravani garu, Chandra Bose, Rajamouli garu and the entire crew of RRR for making history by winning the prestigious Oscar Award for the Best Original Song."

One of the finest moments for Indian Cinema.

Congratulations to Keeravani garu, Chandra Bose, Rajamouli garu and the entire crew of #RRR for making history by winning the prestigious #Oscar Award for the Best Original Song for #NaatuNaatu . pic.twitter.com/nhFVqp6pV4 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 13, 2023

Film distributor and exhibitor Rajat Lunkad tweeted, “History created: RRR DID IT…! Naatu Naatu has won the Oscar for Best Original Song. The world is dancing to this song. Congratulations to team RRR you made us all proud.”

A movie goer said that Indian cinema is on the rise and wrote, “Naatu Naatu wins the Oscar for best original song (sic). SS Rajamouli and team has done it. Indian cinema is on the rise!!”

Reacting to the Oscars victory, the RRR team said they are blessed to be the first Indian feature film to win the Oscar in the Best Song category with Naatu Naatu. The official RRR account tweeted, “We’re blessed that RRR is the first feature film to bring INDIA’s first ever Oscar in the Best Song category with Naatu Naatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. (sic). Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND!”

We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! 💪🏻



No words can describe this surreal moment. 🙏🏻



Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️



JAI HIND!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9g5izBCUks — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023

RRR’s Naatu Naatu pipped the likes of This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Applause from Tell It like a Woman, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to grab the golden statuette. Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose went up to the stage to accept the award.

Also read: Oscars 2023: RRR’s Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song at 95th Academy Awards

Also read: Oscars 2023: India's ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ wins Best Documentary Short Film