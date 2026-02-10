'Yahan hum sab akele hain': Actor Rajpal Yadav turns himself in cheque-bounce case

Rajpal Yadav is a popular actor and comedian in Hindi cinema, and he made headlines on Thursday after surrendering at Delhi's Tihar Jail in a cheque-bounce case following a court order.

The actor turned himself in after the Delhi High Court rejected his request for additional time to comply with earlier directions. He had been asked to surrender by February 4 but did not do so, prompting the court to refuse further relief and order immediate compliance.

Speaking earlier to 'Bollywood Hungama', Yadav spoke candidly about his situation and financial stress. "Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain… aur koi upaay nahin dikhta," he said, admitting he had no funds left to repay the amount and saw no alternative.

When asked whether he had reached out to colleagues or industry associates for help, he said, "Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain… There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own," underlining his sense of isolation during the legal battle.

Court refuses extension, orders surrender

The Delhi High Court noted that Yadav had earlier been granted time to follow its order but failed to meet the deadline due to his inability to arrange repayment. As a result, the bench directed him to surrender without delay.

According to officials, he appeared before the Jail Superintendent at Tihar around 4 pm, soon after the order was issued. The court also remarked that a person's profession or public profile cannot be grounds for special consideration.

In its observations, the court stated that there was no merit in the plea seeking recall of the surrender order and emphasised that judicial directions must be followed strictly. It also noted that repeated leniency could weaken the authority of court orders.

Reaffirming the principle of equality before the law, the court said it could not "create special circumstances" simply because an individual belongs to a particular profession or industry.

It's not charity, it’s dignity

Amid the developments, actor Sonu Sood expressed his support for Yadav on X. He described Yadav as a talented performer who has contributed significantly to the industry over the years.

Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors,… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 10, 2026

Sood wrote that, "He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry".