Yash-led 'Toxic' delayed again, Varun Dhawan's upcoming film to release on June 5

Yash's Toxic has been postponed again after its release date was changed in March this year. The film's makers said in a statement that the film is complete but will no longer be released on June 4.

Toxic has now been delayed for a second time this year, with its makers saying a new worldwide release date will be announced later.

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Sharing the reason for the delay, the statement from Toxic's makers read, “There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed: that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide.”

The makers said the delay was not linked to the status of the shoot.

The note added, “Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon.”

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IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... YASH: AFTER STRONG CINEMACON RESPONSE, 'TOXIC' RELEASE SHIFTED AHEAD – NEW DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED SOON... KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations have announced that the release of #Toxic, starring #Yash, has been rescheduled.



The film, which was… pic.twitter.com/74HQSYIngO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2026

Commenting on the development, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that makers decided to postpone the film after its presentation at CinemaCon, where it reportedly got a strong response from global distributors.

"The response has opened up opportunities for a significantly wider international release, prompting the team to revisit and realign their release strategy," he added.

The delay has also led to a change in the release plan for Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Earlier scheduled for May 22, the comedy film will now open in theatres on June 5, 2026, with Varun announcing the change on Instagram.

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After Toxic moved out of its earlier slot, Varun shared that Hai Hawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai would now arrive on its original date.

Thanking Yash and Maddock Films, he wrote, “June 5th 2026 in theatres. Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar as our film hai jawani toh ishq hona hai will now release on its original date. The first film to release post ipl.”

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic is an upcoming period gangster film featuring Kannada superstar Yash in a double role as Rayaa and Ticket. Apart from Yash, the film stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Akshay Oberoi in significant roles.