Yash’s ‘Toxic’ postponed to June 4 amid Iran-Israel war; to not clash with 'Dhurandhar 2'

Actor Yash’s much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups will no longer release on March 19 as planned. The makers have pushed the film to June 4, citing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The film, directed by Geethu Mohandas, was set for a box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, rising tensions in West Asia have led the team to rethink the timing of the release.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Yash issued a statement on behalf of his production house and KVN Productions explaining the decision. A part of the statement read, "However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience."

The postponement comes as hostilities escalated in the region, with the US and Israel launching strikes on Iran and Tehran responding with missile attacks on Israel and US positions in the Middle East.

According to the makers, the new release date was finalised after discussions with overseas partners. They said Phars Films, one of their key distribution partners, advised them to reschedule the film keeping global markets in mind. "We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support," the statement added.

Advertisement

The delay comes at a crucial promotional phase for the film. The first single, Tabaahi, was released on March 2 and received appreciation, although some fans were disappointed that a video was not unveiled alongside the track. The team was also preparing for a grand trailer launch event in Bengaluru on March 8 when the postponement was announced.

Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas and co-written by Yash, has been shot in English and Kannada, aiming for a wide domestic and international audience. The statement further read, "It is built with the conviction to connect with the viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on March 19."

Advertisement

The film features Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups is now slated to arrive in cinemas on June 4.