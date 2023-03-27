‘You’ll end up like Sidhu Moose Wala’: 21-year-old arrested for sending threat e-mail to Salman Khan 

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Sunday from Jodhpur for sending a threatening e-mail to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The e-mail saying, “You will end up like Sidhu Moose Wala”, was sent to Salman Khan’s office 2-3 days ago. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29 last year.

The accused has been identified as Dhakad Ram Bishnoi and is a resident of Siyagon ki Dhani in Rohicha Kalan village under the Luni police station in Jodhpur. Bishnoi was out on bail in an Arms Act case, as per Jodhpur police.

The Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar in the case after Prashant Gunjalkar lodged a complaint about the threat e-mail at the Bandra police station. As per police, Gunjalkar is a frequent visitor to Salman Khan’s residence and runs an artist management company.

The FIR was registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Bishnoi, who has been lodged in the Bathinda jail, said in a recent interview with ABP news that he has made it his life's mission to kill the Bollywood superstar.

Bishnoi further stated in the interview that he has been angry with Khan since his childhood over the killing of two blackbucks since. He said, "I have been angry with Salman since childhood over the blackbuck issue. He had even offered money to my community members."

Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu were accused of shooting two blackbucks in a Rajasthan village during the shooting of a film in 1998.

Goldy Brar, on the other hand, is based in Canada and has claimed the responsibility for killing Sidhu Moosewala. When at Khan’s office in Galaxy Apartment, Gunjalkar noticed an e-mail from the ID Rohit Garg. The e-mail read in Hindi, “Goldy Bhai (gangster Goldy Brar) wanted to talk to Salman face-to-face to close the matter.” It further read, “You’ll see something shocking,” news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The official further said that the police got information about the accused person’s whereabouts after which a team was sent to Rajasthan. At present, he is being interrogated by a police team for threatening the actor.

