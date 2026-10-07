'Your AI forgot to…': Kartik Aaryan trolled over iPhone 18 Pro photo with extra flashlight

The photograph shows Kartik posing with the London Eye in the background while holding the phone in front of him. While the actor’s post appeared to be a casual travel picture, eagle-eyed social media users soon shifted their attention to the smartphone.

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The unusual camera arrangement led several users to speculate that the image could have been generated or edited using AI. The claims, however, have not been officially confirmed by Kartik Aaryan, and there has been no statement establishing that the photograph was AI-generated.

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Netizens spot 'AI mistake'

One user commented, "Why there are two flashlights on your iPhone"

A second user commented, "Your AI forgot to remove the flashlight above the camera. See how they fool us! "

A third user commented, "Ai hai bhai Ai even he can't afford it"

Another user commented, "Bro is from other universe; his phone has two torches"