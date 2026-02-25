YRF bypasses Netflix's ₹215 crore offer for 'Alpha', Alia-Sharvari spy thriller to release in theatres: Report

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has declined a substantial offer from Netflix, estimated at Rs 215 crore, for the direct digital release of its upcoming film Alpha, according to Variety India. Despite speculation that the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer might bypass cinemas for an OTT debut, YRF has reiterated its commitment to a theatrical release.

A YRF spokesperson told Variety India, "[That] 'Alpha' [is] going to stream directly [is a rumour that] aims at putting a heroine-fronted film in an unflattering light. Yash Raj Films will never put films from its theatrical slate directly to streaming. We are a studio that takes immense pride in making cinematic experiences. 'Alpha' is a tentpole movie for the company."

The film, directed by Shiv Rawail—known for The Railway Men, Fan, and Dhoom 3—marks the first female-led entry in YRF's Spy Universe franchise. Principal photography was completed largely in Kashmir, with Bobby Deol expected to appear as the antagonist.

Reports of Alpha skipping theatres for an OTT release had circulated, but YRF turned down the Netflix offer and maintained its stance on a theatrical release.

In a further statement, YRF’s spokesperson added, "'Alpha' is our attempt in trying to mount something incredibly special. With one of the finest actors of our country, Alia Bhatt, headlining the film, along with another brilliant young actor, Sharvari. We are hopeful that we have made a good film in 'Alpha' and it will entertain everyone and prove that audiences will give the same amount of love to this film as they shower upon other action movies."

Originally scheduled for December 25, 2025, Alpha’s release was postponed to April 17, 2026, to allow more time for VFX work and to ensure the film’s visual quality. Variety India now reports that the April date has also been postponed to avoid a clash with Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan.