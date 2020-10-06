Sushant Singh Rajput case: Court extends judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik till October 20

Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court (NDPS) has extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik till October 20 on Tuesday. Moreover, the custody of 18 others arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the case has also been extended.

The NCB arrested Rhea on September 9 over the charge of procuring banned drugs for her boyfriend and late actor Sushant. The siblings have been in jail for nearly a month on drugs-related charges linked to the Sushant Sigh Rajput's death case.

Their bail applications were turned down by a special NDPS court on September 11, 2020. Following this, Chakraborty and her brother had moved the Bombay High Court for bail. Thereafter, the Bombay High Court, on September 29, reserved the order on the bail applications.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS panel, who re-evaluated Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports, said that the actor's death was a case of suicide and the murder angle has been completely ruled out. After the AIIMS report, Bollywood actor Swara Basker called for the release of Rhea. In a tweet supporting leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury's calls for Rhea's release, Swara wrote, "Well done sir!" using the hashtag #ReleaseRheaChakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai police launched a suicide probe but weeks after the actor's family appealed to the Supreme Court to allow CBI to resolve the case. The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.Various angles surrounding the death of Rajput are being probed by the NCB, ED, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During the NCB's probe, WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea's phone revealed conversations involving drugs.

