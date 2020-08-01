Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC to hear Rhea Chakraborty's petition on August 5

The Supreme Court will hear actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea on August 5. In her plea, Rhea has sought transfer of FIR lodged against her in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, from Patna to Mumbai. As per the latest cause list on the apex court's website, Chakraborty's transfer petition will be heard before a bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy on Wednesday.

According to the plea, the investigation by Bihar Police is 'erroneous' as the incident took place in Bandra, Mumbai and not in Patna. The actress also mentioned in the plea that she was in a live-in relationship with the Kai Po Che actor and has been in a state of trauma since his unfortunate demise. She further talked about how she has been getting rape and death threats.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sister Shweta appeals to PM Modi to intervene

"The deceased (Rajput) was suffering from depression for some time and was also on anti-depressants and he committed suicide on the morning of June 14,2020 at his Bandra residence by hanging himself," Rhea said in her appeal.

She has also alleged that the late Sushant Singh Rajput's father has utilised his 'influence' in framing her in the Patna FIR and accusing her of abetment to suicide.

Meanwhile, Rhea released a video on Saturday for the first time since Sushant's family leveled abetment and harassment charges against her. In this video, the actress can be seen as saying, "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media. I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers. Satyamev Jayate. The Truth Shall Prevail."

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty breaks down in latest video