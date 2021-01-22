Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to tie the knot on January 24

Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot on January 24 in Alibaug's The Mansion House. The wedding will take place with coronavirus-related safety precautions in place. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding will be a private affair and only family member and close friends will be present. Online invites were sent to guests just a few days back to maintain secrecy. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Dhawan with his 2012 film Student of The Year, will attend the wedding.

The Dhawans have also instructed the staff at the wedding venue-- The Mansion House in Alibaug, which comprises 25 rooms and is a preferred location for private parties, to avoid using cell phones. A close source was quoted by Times of India as saying, "Varun has always been warm and friendly with his fans and members of the press. However, David Dhawan has asked for their family's privacy, so their own staff of people working at the venue has been asked to avoid using cellphones."

Though Dhawan and Dalal have known each other since childhood, their love story began after school when they met at a concert. The world came to know about Varun Dhawan's relationship with Natasha Dalal for the first on an episode of Koffee with Karan. Dhawan had said that he was serious about getting married and since then, news about their marriage has made it to the headlines every now and then.

